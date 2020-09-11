Alabama Ex-House speaker reports to begin prison sentence

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A former powerful Alabama House speaker has reported to jail to begin a four-year prison sentence for his 2016 ethics conviction. Mike Hubbard reported Friday to a county detention center to begin the sentence after an unsuccessful effort to overturn his conviction. The Alabama Supreme Court this spring overturned five of the counts in Hubbard’s ethics convictions while upholding six others. Prosecutors accused Hubbard of leveraging his powerful public office to obtain clients and investments for his businesses. His defense lawyers maintained the transactions were all aboveboard. Hubbard was the architect of the GOP’s 2010 takeover of the Alabama Legislature. The Auburn lawmaker was automatically removed from office after his 2016 felony conviction.