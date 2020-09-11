9/11 recognition ceremony held in Cadott

Cadott (WQOW) - Dozens gathered in Cadott Friday to honor and remember those who lost their lives 19 years ago.

The 9/11 recognition ceremony held at the Wisconsin Veterans Tribute was open to the public earlier Friday.

Those in attendance were given the opportunity to ring the freedom bell, sign a 9/11 remembrance flag and view the 76,000-pound citizen soldier monument which honors law enforcement, firefighters, and EMTs from 9/11.

News 18 spoke with Vietnam veteran Dave Zien who gave us his thoughts on what Friday's ceremony meant to him.

"We honor, on three huge pylons, whether you're a veteran, military, law enforcement, firefighter, a club, or an organization, or a family. You're as one. We call that, "Homefront Heroes," and we're probably one of the only places that a major veterans monument that we do this," Zien said.

The Wisconsin Veterans Tribute is open to the public 24/7.

If you were unable to attend Friday's event, you can stop by any time to pay your respects.