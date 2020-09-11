 Skip to Content

9/11 recognition ceremony held in Cadott

New
4:34 pm Local News, Top Stories
9-11 memorial

Cadott (WQOW) - Dozens gathered in Cadott Friday to honor and remember those who lost their lives 19 years ago.

The 9/11 recognition ceremony held at the Wisconsin Veterans Tribute was open to the public earlier Friday.

Those in attendance were given the opportunity to ring the freedom bell, sign a 9/11 remembrance flag and view the 76,000-pound citizen soldier monument which honors law enforcement, firefighters, and EMTs from 9/11.

News 18 spoke with Vietnam veteran Dave Zien who gave us his thoughts on what Friday's ceremony meant to him.

"We honor, on three huge pylons, whether you're a veteran, military, law enforcement, firefighter, a club, or an organization, or a family. You're as one. We call that, "Homefront Heroes," and we're probably one of the only places that a major veterans monument that we do this," Zien said.

The Wisconsin Veterans Tribute is open to the public 24/7.

If you were unable to attend Friday's event, you can stop by any time to pay your respects.

Shawn Terry

Shawn splits his time between sports and news. He was born and raised in Alabama and received his bachelor’s degree at the University of Alabama.

Related Articles

Skip to content