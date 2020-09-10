Veteran House incumbents cling to seats as districts evolve

WASHINGTON (AP) — Much of the focus in this year’s fight for House control will be on freshmen Democrats who captured Republican-held seats in 2018. But there’s a smaller category of lawmakers who also merit attention: long-term incumbents of both parties fighting to preserve their careers. Just like their newer, more vulnerable colleagues, these congressional veterans are confronting the country’s growing partisan fragmentation. That’s a trend President Donald Trump has intensified, and it means that conservative rural districts are turning increasingly Republican while suburban voters are fleeing the GOP in droves. Veteran representatives facing tight reelections include Democrat Collin Peterson of Minnesota and Republican Steve Chabot of Ohio.