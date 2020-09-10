Vaccine trial stopped after neurological symptoms detected

LONDON (AP) — A drugmaker says it halted a coronavirus vaccine study because a woman who received the experimental shot developed severe neurological symptoms. A spokesman for AstraZeneca said Thursday the symptoms are consistent with a rare condition that causes inflammation of the spinal cord but are still being investigated. On Tuesday, the company only said a study volunteer had an “unexplained illness.” Temporary holds of large medical studies aren’t unusual, and investigating any serious or unexpected reaction is a mandatory part of safety testing. The World Health Organization said it wasn’t overly concerned by the halt.