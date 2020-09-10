Trump, struggling to define Biden, steps up Harris attacks

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — In the 2016 race, Donald Trump barely mentioned Tim Kaine, then the Democratic vice presidential nominee. But four years later, the president has plenty to say about Kamala Harris. The president said this week that “nobody likes” the California senator, which feeds into a likability standard that’s applied to women in leadership more than men. He said it would be an insult to the country if Harris became the first female president. The racism and sexism underlying Trump’s critique of Harris come as he’s struggled to land a consistent attack against presidential candidate Joe Biden.