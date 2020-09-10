Top Belarus activist says authorities threatened to kill her

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A prominent opposition activist who resisted her forcible expulsion from Belarus by ripping up her passport has accused Belarusian authorities of threatening to kill her. Maria Kolesnikov said in a formal complaint released Thursday that state security agents put a bag on her head and drove her to the border with Ukraine. She alleges the agents said they would get her out of Belarus “alive or in fragments.” Kolesnikova remains jailed and is demanding a probe of the agents for abduction, illegal detention and making threats. Authorities haven’t commented. Opposition activists came under increasing pressure this week as Belarus marked a month since demonstrations broke out against President Alexander Lukashenko’s reelection to a sixth term.