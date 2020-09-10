Singapore Airlines to cut 4,300 jobs due to pandemic

SINGAPORE (AP) — Singapore Airlines Group says it will eliminate 4,300 jobs due to the “long road to recovery” for the global aviation industry battered by the coronavirus pandemic. The group says it will cut the positions across Singapore Airlines, regional arm SilkAir and budget unit Scoot. After taking into account a recruitment freeze, natural attrition and the take up of voluntary departure schemes, it said the actual number of laid off staff will be only about 2,400 in Singapore and overseas. Singapore’s transport minister says the retrenchment is inevitable with air travel decimated by the pandemic and that the vast majority of affected staff are foreigners.