Return of football renews fears over more virus spread

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Fans tailgating outside the stadium where the Kansas City Chiefs play say precautions will keep them safe from the coronavirus as the NFL returns for the first time in months. But experts fear the return to football stadiums, however limited, along with gatherings to watch games, could result in an uptick in infections. NFL football will kick off Thursday in Kansas City at a stadium that’s allowing 17,000 fans inside. Those spectators may be able to physically distance in the stands, but whether they’re able to do so at concessions or in bathrooms is a different story,