Police: LSU player charged with abusing girlfriend

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Authorities said a Louisiana State University football player was arrested and accused of abusing his girlfriend and destroying her personal items. Ray Parker was charged Wednesday with battery of a dating partner and simple criminal damage to property. LSU police say they responded to the victim’s home around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. An arrest warrant says 20-year-old Parker went to the victim’s apartment and became enraged, throwing items around the room, destroying the victim’s phone and pushing her into a dresser. After Parker’s arrest, LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Parker was indefinitely suspended for violation of team rules. It’s unclear whether Parker had an attorney.