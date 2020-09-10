Plea bargain reached in Eau Claire County child abuse case

Eau Claire (WQOW) -An Eau Claire man facing charges of child abuse reached a plea bargain with prosecutors Thursday.



Cory Deacon was accused of slapping a 13 year old girl, pushing her against a wall and putting his hands around her neck. Deacon told police he was "stern" but did not believe he was abusive.

Thursday in Eau Claire County Court he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery and felony causing mental harm to a child. That charge will be dropped if spends two years on probation, takes a parenting class, and does a week of community service as ordered by Judge Emily Long.