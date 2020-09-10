Macron urges tough EU stance against Turkish ‘provocations’

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has urged fellow European leaders to stand up to the Turkish government as Turkey seeks to assert its energy rights in the eastern Mediterranean. Leaders of European Union countries that border the Mediterranean Sea held an emergency summit in Corsica on Thursday amid fears of open conflict with Turkey. Greece and Turkey have deployed naval and air forces to assert competing claims over oil and gas exploration rights. Macron said ahead of Thursday’s summit that “Turkey is no longer a partner in this region.” Turkey’s Foreign Ministry characterized Macron’s statement as “arrogant” and in line with the “old colonial reflexes.” It accused the French president of stoking tensions.