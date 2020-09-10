Little left of Greece’s Moria refugee camp after 2nd fire

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A second fire in Greece’s notoriously overcrowded Moria refugee camp has destroyed nearly everything that had been spared in the original blaze, Greece’s migration ministry says, leaving thousands more people in need of emergency housing. Early morning Thursday saw former residents of the country’s largest camp, which had been under coronavirus lockdown, return to the area to pick through the charred remains of their belongings, salvaging what they could. Many had spent the night sleeping in the open by the side of the road. Aid agencies have long warned of dire conditions at Moria, where more than 12,500 people were living in and around a facility built to house just over 2,750.