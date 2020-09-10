Know someone who has made a difference this year? Nominate them as a Red Cross hero

Altoona (WQOW) - The Red Cross is hoping you know someone who is a hero in our community.

The American Red Cross of Northwest Wisconsin is now accepting nominations for the 2021 Heroes Breakfast.

Each year, the Red Cross honors those in our community who have stepped up in a big way or helped save a life.

Nominations are being accepted until December 31.

Categories include; adult good Samaritan, youth good Samaritan, community hero, from the heart hero, lifetime hero, military hero and health care hero.

You can nominate someone here.