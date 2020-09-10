Judges: Trump can’t exclude people from district drawings

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal judges have blocked an order from President Donald Trump that tried to exclude people in the country illegally from the process of redrawing congressional districts. A panel of three federal judges in New York on Thursday granted an injunction stopping the order, saying the harm caused by it would last for a decade. The judges prohibited Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross from excluding people in the country illegally when turning over figures used to calculate how many congressional seats each state gets. Ross’ agency oversees the U.S. Census Bureau. The judges ruled that Trump’s order violated laws governing the execution of the census and also the process for redrawing congressional districts.