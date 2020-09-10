Judge: Ex-school security guard to pay $3M in sex abuse case

CHICAGO (AP) — A federal judge has ordered a former security guard at a suburban Chicago high school to pay $3 million in damages to the family of a former student who alleges that he sexually abused her dozens of times. The default judgment granted Tuesday against 35-year-old Michael Haywood of Evanston awards the student’s family $2 million in compensatory damages and $1 million in punitive damages. The Pioneer Press reports that the girl’s family filed a lawsuit in August 2019 accusing Haywood of engaging in sexual acts with the Evanston Township High School student more than 40 times, including several times at the school.