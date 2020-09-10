Huge fire breaks out at Beirut port a month after explosion

BEIRUT (AP) — A huge fire has broken out at the Port of Beirut, sending up a thick column of black smoke and raising new panic among traumatized residents after last month’s catastrophic blast at the same site killed nearly 200 people. It was unclear what caused the blaze at the facility, which was decimated by the Aug. 4 explosion when nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate blew up and sent out a shock wave that caused widespread damage and was felt as far away as the island of Cyprus. Dark smoke covered the capital as army helicopters sprayed water over the orange flames leaping from the ground.