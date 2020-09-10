German study highlights carbon footprint of video streaming

BERLIN (AP) — A German government-backed study suggests streaming high-definition video and games can result in significant greenhouse gas emissions, depending on the technology used. The report published by Germany’s Federal Environment agency Thursday calculated the amount of carbon dioxide produced by data centers where material is stored for streaming, and by the transmission technology used to get it to consumers. It concluded that streaming video over fiber optic cables results in the lowest amount of CO2 emissions, while doing so over 3G mobile technology produces 45 times as much. The study found that data centers accounted for only a small share of the overall energy use, though the amount varied significantly depending on how efficiently servers were used and cooled.