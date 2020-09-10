George Washington professor who posed as Black resigns

WASHINGTON (AP) — The George Washington University history professor who confessed to posing as a Black woman for her entire career has resigned. The university announced on Twitter that Jessica Krug, “has resigned her position, effective immediately.” Krug, who taught African American history and specialized in issues of African culture and diaspora, admitted last week in a blog post that she had presented herself as Afro-Caribbean from New York when she is in fact a white Jewish woman from suburban Kansas City. She expressed deep remorse and blamed her years-long deception on “unaddressed mental health demons” dating back to childhood.