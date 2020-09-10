 Skip to Content

Frost Advisory from THU 11:00 PM CDT until FRI 9:00 AM CDT

New
2:24 pm Weather Alert, Wx Alert - Jackson

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Jackson County

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT
FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures will fall into the lower and mid 30s late
tonight. This will result in the development of frost.

* WHERE…Taylor, Clark, Jackson, Monroe, Juneau and Adams
Counties.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

wqowweather

Related Articles

Skip to content