Frost Advisory from THU 11:00 PM CDT until FRI 9:00 AM CDT

Updated
Last updated today at 10:25 pm
9:29 pm Weather Alert, Wx Alert - Chippewa

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Chippewa County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central and east central Minnesota.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

wqowweather

