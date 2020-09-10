Frost Advisory from THU 11:00 PM CDT until FRI 9:00 AM CDT

Frost Advisory from THU 11:00 PM CDT until FRI 9:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN
Barron County
…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central and east central Minnesota.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
