Frost Advisory from THU 11:00 PM CDT until FRI 9:00 AM CDT

Frost Advisory from THU 11:00 PM CDT until FRI 9:00 AM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Clark County
…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT
FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Temperatures will fall into the lower and mid 30s late
tonight. This will result in the development of frost.
* WHERE…Taylor, Clark, Jackson, Monroe, Juneau and Adams
Counties.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&