Frost Advisory until THU 7:00 AM CDT

Updated
Last updated today at 4:05 am
3:59 am Weather Alert, Wx Alert - Barron

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Barron County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central, southwest and west
central Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 7 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Frost Advisory means that widespread frost is expected.
Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.

