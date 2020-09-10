Frost Advisory until THU 7:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Dunn County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and

central, east central, south central, southwest and west

central Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 7 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Frost Advisory means that widespread frost is expected.

Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.

&&