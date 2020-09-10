Frost Advisory until THU 7:00 AM CDT

Frost Advisory until THU 7:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN
Chippewa County
…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central, southwest and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN…Until 7 AM CDT.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Frost Advisory means that widespread frost is expected.
Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
&&