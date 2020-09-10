EU, UK in urgent meeting on lawbreaking British Brexit plan

LONDON (AP) — A senior European Union official is headed to London for an emergency meeting with U.K. officials over Britain’s plan to break part of the Brexit divorce agreement. Britain’s announcement that it plans to break international law by overwriting part of the Withdrawal Agreement has alarmed European leaders and threatens to scuttle already-fragile U.K.-EU negotiations on trade and future relations. European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic was due to meet Michael Gove, Britain’s Brexit preparation minister, in a hastily arranged meeting. Sefcovic has said Britain must respect both the letter and the spirit of the legally binding agreement it signed up to less than a year ago.