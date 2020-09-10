Eau Claire Sculpture Tour artwork stolen, reward offered for return

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A nearly $9,000 statue that is part of the Sculpture Tour in Eau Claire, has been stolen, and officials are asking for help locating the artwork, and whoever is responsible for the theft.



According to the Sculpture Tour, the piece, a bronze cat, titled Survey, was removed from its pedestal at the corner of Water Street and Third Avenue Wednesday night.



The sculpture is valued at $8,900.



The Sculpture Tour is offering a $500 reward for any information that leads to the piece's safe recovery and arrest of the perpetrators.

