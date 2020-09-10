Eau Claire City Manager announces official retirement date

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Eau Claire City Manager Dale Peters has officially set a retirement date.

As we've reported, Peters stayed on as City Manager after COVID-19 hit Wisconsin. He was originally set to retire in May.

Peters last day as City Manager will be October 21. The following is a statement from Peters on his retirement:

There is no “right time” to retire during a pandemic and determining the timing has been much more challenging, personally and professionally, than I expected. With hard work and flexibility from our employees, the organization has responded to the challenges of COVID-19 and settled into a “new normal”. I am confident that our excellent staff and strong organizational structure will be able to address any future challenges.

Peters said the Eau Claire City Council will soon begin reviewing applications for the next City Manager.