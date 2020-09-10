Eau Claire adds new drop boxes for absentee ballots

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The city of Eau Claire is aiming to make it easier for residents to submit their absentee ballots.

The city installed new ballot boxes Thursday morning at the three Festival Foods locations in Eau Claire. With the absentee box near City Hall, there will now be a ballot box for every 10,000 registered voters in the city, which is more than the recommendations set by the State Elections Commission.



City Clerk Carrie Riepl said they want to make voting absentee as easy as possible for Eau Claire residents.

"We put out the absentee ballot drop boxes so that voters can return their ballots directly versus putting them in the mail that way they can make sure they've got those directly to us."

Riepl also said that while you can request a ballot as late as October 29, that it is always better to request your ballot as early as possible so they have time to mail it to you. She also said that these ballot boxes will be closed at 7 a.m. on Election Day, and that if you still have an absentee ballot you have not turned in by then you can bring it to your polling place on Election Day.