Dane County asks UW-Madison to send undergrads who live in dorms home

MADISON (WKOW) -- Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases on the UW-Madison campus, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi is asking university officials to require undergraduates living in residence halls to move back home for the rest of this semester.

Since Sept. 1, at least 74 percent of Dane County’s new COVID-19 positive cases were from the UW, Parisi said in his letter.

According to initial contact tracing from Public Health Madison & Dane County, as of Wednesday there are at least 46 separate outbreaks affiliated with UW-Madison Parisi said.

In a written response, UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank, said she shared Parisi's concern but pointed to her recent request that students avoid in-person contact as a reason to be patient.

"The university recently entered a two-week period of reduced activity for undergraduates, but recognizes that cases will continue to rise among students in the short term," Blank said. "We will continue to evaluate our operations in light of this changing situation."

After the release of Parisi's letter, UW-Madison says it received a number of questions about whether students living in campus residence halls will be sent home. The university says it does not believe asking students to leave the residence halls is warranted at this time. It says it has taken a number of actions to slow the spread of the virus and additional actions will be announced soon.

Here's what Dane County is requesting: