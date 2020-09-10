China says ambassador hacked in ‘like’ of pornographic tweet

BEIJING (AP) — China’s embassy in Britain is demanding that Twitter investigate after its ambassador’s official account liked a pornographic tweet. The embassy says the incident is a vicious attack by “anti-China” elements. On Wednesday, a human rights advocate spotted the “like” and shared a screenshot. Ambassador Liu Xiaoming’s Twitter account now shows only two likes, both posts from him on official matters. Like most overseas social media platforms, Twitter is blocked in mainland China. However, Chinese government officials have recently become active on the platform to advocate for China’s positions and reject criticisms of the Communist government.