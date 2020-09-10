Asian stocks gain after Wall Street rebounds from tech slump

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets have gained after Wall Street rebounded from a slump for tech stocks. Benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul advanced. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index rose 2% for its best day in three months. Apple, Amazon, and other tech companies regained some ground. Investors were snapping up lower-priced shares and were encouraged by hopes of possible additional stimulus from the European Central Bank, analysts said. But they warned the recovery was fragile. Forecasters warn the stock price recovery might be too big and too early to be supported by uncertain economic activity as coronavirus infection numbers rise in the United States, Brazil and some other countries.