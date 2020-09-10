Amnesty Report: Businesses supporting Myanmar abuses

__ (AP) — The overwhelming control of Myanmar’s economy by the military through some of its biggest companies means its foreign and domestic business partners are likely supporting military units and leaders suspected of human rights abuses. A report by Amnesty International details some of those links with Myanma Economic Holdings PLC, a huge conglomerate that was set up by the military in 1990. The human rights group is urging Myanmar’s government and companies to cut ties that may be helping to finance such activities, including atrocities against its Muslim Rohingya minority. Such concerns have led at least one prominent foreign investor to order an investigation into the issue.