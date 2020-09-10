Academy Museum details plan for inaugural Miyazaki exhibit

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is finally opening its doors in Los Angeles in April with an exhibit celebrating the works of the legendary Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki. Organizers say the exhibit is envisioned as a journey through his six-decade career and will be the first of its kind in North America and will have over 300 objects on display. Some have never been shown outside of Japan. Museum director Bill Kramer says this is a fitting way of opening their doors, “signifying the global scope of the Academy Museum.” The museum is currently set to open on April 30, 2021.