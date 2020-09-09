White lion cub involved in highway crash in Germany is fine

BERLIN (AP) — A reptile zoo in Germany says a white lion cub that was discovered in the trailer of a van following a highway crash is doing just fine. The rare cub was found inside a box in the trailer after the van collided with two other vehicles near Heidelberg on Tuesday. The van’s driver and two passengers were taken to the hospital with injuries. German news agency dpa reported that the lion emerged from the crash uninjured and was taken to a reptile zoo in the town of Landau. A staff member of the Reptilium zoo told dpa that the cub drank milk and ate ground beef during the night. The zoo is calling her Lea.