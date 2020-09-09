Walz calls Friday special session; plans to extend powers

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz has called a special session for Friday, citing the need to preserve the emergency powers that he’s been using to manage the coronavirus pandemic. The Democratic governor said he intends to extend the state’s COVID-19 peacetime state of emergency by 30 more days to ensure that the state can continue to quickly and effectively respond. The Republican-controlled Senate has used previous special sessions to vote to end the peacetime emergency, saying the immediate emergency is over. The Democratic-controlled House has blocked those attempts. Senate Republicans also used last month’s special session to oust a Walz cabinet member.