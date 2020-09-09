Texas man sentenced to 5 years in prison for 2018 bombing

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a Beaumont man to five years in prison following his conviction for planting two bombs in the Southeast Texas city two years ago. Jonathan Matthew Torres pleaded guilty last year to possession of an unregistered destructive device and was later found guilty at trial of use of an explosive to cause property damage. Judge Thad Heartfield sentenced the 42-year-old Tuesday. Torres was accused of leaving a bomb at outside Starbucks and another at a city church in 2018. One device did not detonate and the other went off at the Episcopal church, causing damage but not hurting anyone.