Stocks bounce back on Wall Street as tech bloodletting halts

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street snapped back Wednesday from its recent tumble, as the bloodletting for big technology stocks came to at least a temporary halt. Apple, Amazon, and other tech companies that suddenly lost their momentum late last week on worries their stocks soared too high all regained some ground. They helped lift the S&P 500 index 2%, its best day in three months. The Nasdaq, which includes many tech stocks, rose 2.7%. It’s coming off a 10% drop over the previous three days. Treasury yields ticked higher, and crude oil prices clawed back some of their slide from the prior day.