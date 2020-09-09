Symptom chart details differences between cold weather illnesses and COVID-19

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The symptoms of the common cold, flu, and allergies have a lot of similarities with those of COVID-19 and it may be hard to tell what's what, but Prevea Health is trying to make it easier to spot the differences in children.

Earlier this week they launched a symptom checker on their website that details how quickly symptoms begin for a cold, the flu, allergies, and COVID-19, as well as how long they last, and whether various symptoms are common or rare in those four illnesses.



For example a headache is common in COVID-19, allergies and the flu, but rare for a cold. It also explains what to do if your child is sick with any of these symptoms.

"It can help you go through your symptoms and try to decide if it seems more like allergies or more like the flu and again often times it's not gonna be a definitive medical diagnosis and that's something parents will need to talk to their child's doctor about," said Dr. Allison Schneider, a pediatrician at Prevea Health in Altoona.

Dr. Schneider added that you can avoid getting the flu in the first place by getting a flu shot, and warned that it would be a really bad combination to have COVID-19 and the flu at the same time.