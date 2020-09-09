Repair to well off Texas coast taking longer than expected

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Officials say repairs to a natural gas well off the Texas coast that started leaking last week will take longer than expected. Repairs to the well, located on a platform offshore from Padre Island’s Bob Hall Pier, were expected to have been finished by early this week. But the City of Corpus Christi said in a Tuesday news release that the company handling the repairs needs additional equipment to replace a leaking valve. The city says additional elements of the wellhead need to be repaired as well before the replacement can be completed.