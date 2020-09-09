Police: Alleged abduction attempt appears to be misunderstanding

Greenwood (WQOW) - A day after Greenwood police were called to an abduction attempt they are calling it an apparent misunderstanding.

On Tuesday night, police said a girl reported a maroon SUV approached her and a passenger got out and chased her.

Greenwood police say they checked surveillance cameras and interviewed witnesses.

They say they found a witness who had clothes similar to what the girl described. The witness said they recalled seeing the girl walking down the road and glancing back. The witness said they ran into a local business to pick up an item and saw the girl running down the street.

The witness told police they did not see any other vehicles in the area.

Police say while they believe this to be a misunderstanding they will continue to take any tips.