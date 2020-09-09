Over half of September COVID-19 cases tied to UWEC

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - Eau Claire health officials say that over half of the COVID-19 cases seen in the county so far this month are connected to UW-Eau Claire.

According to the health department, of the 205 positive cases from September 1-September 9, 108 are connected to UW-Eau Claire.

Twenty of those cases are in people who live on campus and the remaining 88 are in people who have an off-campus address.

Health director Lieske Giese said the silver lining is that none of those cases seem to be spreading in classes.

"Close contacts have been identified in other settings for both UW-Eau Claire and K-12, but not in the classroom setting, which is a testimony to the hard work that all of our educational system partners have been doing to really set things up in ways that decrease spread," Giese said.

Giese added the biggest risk of contracting the virus continues to be at social gatherings.