Norwegian lawmaker nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A far-right Norwegian lawmaker says he has nominated U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. Norwegian parliament member Christian Tybring-Gjedde said Trump should be considered because of his work on a peace agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Israel. The lawmaker said, “No matter how Trump acts at home and what he says at press conferences, he has absolutely a chance at getting the Nobel Peace Prize.” White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany called Wednesday’s nomination “a hard-earned and well=deserved honor for this president.” Tybring-Gjedde was one of two Nowegian lawmakers who nominated Trump for the peace prize in 2018 for trying to facilitate a reconciliation between North and South Korea.