New Altoona sports facility estimated to be complete by December

Altoona (WQOW) - Construction is underway for a new sports facility in Altoona.

A-T Elite Performance Center will be a 35,000 square foot building off of Highway 12 near the Slick Up Center.

Tyler Tomesh, a co-owner of the performance center, said the project will include a basketball court, batting cages, and equipment for strength and speed training.

The training facility will also be home to four sporting organizations: Crosstrained, Momentum Baseball Academy, ETS Performance Sports and Wisconsin Playmakers Basketball.

Tomesh said he and his wife Amanda chose this location because they have three kids who attend school and play sports in Altoona and hope to give young athletes a sense of normalcy again.

"There's been a lot of kids that have been stuck at home through COVID and they're really excited to see friends and start working out and really get after it," Tomesh said. "I think we can provide that and I'm hopeful that the timing between the pandemic kind of cresting and slowing down and opening of the building are going to coincide."

Once complete, Tomesh said the cost to use the facility will vary depending on what type of service you want.

He anticipates the building will be done by late November or early December.