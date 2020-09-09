Mandela’s lawyer, anti-apartheid activist George Bizos dies

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Anti-apartheid crusader and Nelson Mandela’s personal lawyer George Bizos has died at 92, his family says. He died of natural causes at home Bizos, who came to South Africa as a 13-year-old fleeing the Nazi occupation of Greece, played a key role in the legal fight to end apartheid, the racist system used to oppress South Africa’s Black majority for decades. Bizos represented Mandela from his treason trial in 1964 until the former South African president’s death in 2013. One tribute calls Bizos “a shining light during the dark days of apartheid and beyond.”