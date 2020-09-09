Man accused in fatal stabbing of Chicago woman denied bond

CHICAGO (AP) — Bond has been denied a man accused of fatally stabbing a Chicago drug store employee as she stocked shelves. Thirty-two-year-old Olga Marie Calderon, the mother of two, was grabbed around the neck by Sincere Williams early Sunday at a Walgreens store and stabbed several times as she tried to push him away. Cook County prosecutors told Judge Arthur Wesley Willis they weren’t sure what was behind the attack by the 18-year-old Williams. An assistant public defender said Williams suffered from schizophrenia. Willis noted Williams’ apparent mental illness, but ordered him held without bail and called him a danger to the community.