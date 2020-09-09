Luxury goods giant LVMH cancels $14.5B deal for Tiffany

NEW YORK (AP) — Luxury goods giant LVMH is ending its months-long pursuit of jewelry retailer Tiffany & Co. The Paris-based conglomerate said that the French government requested a delay, saying it needs more time to assess the impact of proposed U.S. tariffs. Tiffany replied that it’s suing to enforce the merger agreement, which was signed last November. The New York company said LVMH’s has no basis in French law. The deal’s value had come under strain also because of the pandemic, which has pushed Tiffany’s share price below the offer value and caused a global slump in retail sales.