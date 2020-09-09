Lawsuit in US targets diplomat’s wife in fatal crash in UK

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — The family of a British teenager killed in a motorcycle crash has filed a lawsuit in Virginia against the wife of a U.S. diplomat who left England after allegedly causing the crash. Anne Sacoolas claimed diplomatic immunity after the August 2019 crash that claimed the life of 19-year-old Harry Dunn. She left the U.K. along with her husband. Authorities say Anne Sacoolas was driving on the wrong side when she struck Dunn’s motorcycle head-on. British authorities later filed criminal charges and unsuccessfully sought extradition. In a lawsuit filed Wednesday in federal court in Alexandria, the Dunn family’s lawyers said they filed the civil suit because the family fled justice.