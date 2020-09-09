Judge OKs evidence in deadly crash involving ex-astronaut

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — A judge says Alabama prosecutors can use evidence collected by police after a former NASA astronaut crashed into another car while driving on a rural road, killing two girls. A Tuscaloosa County judge says jurors can hear that one-time space shuttle pilot James Halsell told police about drinking wine at a motel hours before the crash in June 2016. He also ruled that prosecutors can use evidence found in the room during a search. The 63-year-old Halsell is charged with reckless murder in a crash that killed 11-year-old Niomi Deona James and 13-year-old Jayla Latrick Parler. The defense blames the crash on sleeping medication.