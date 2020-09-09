Iranian director calls Venice premiere ‘like a new life’

VENICE, Italy (AP) — “Sun Children,” a film that has premiered this week at the Venice Film Festival is bringing a spotlight to child laborers and a path forward for its child stars. Majid Majidi says he interviewed thousands of children, many of them laborers, to find the cast for his film, which tells the story of a boy named Ali and his three friends on the streets of Tehran as they try and find hidden treasure. The 14-year-old lead actor did not make the Venice premiere because he tested positive for the coronavirus. But Majidi thinks the film will improve the teen’s life, and the lives of his young co-stars.